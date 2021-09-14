-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $103.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

