Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.14. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

HUT opened at $9.64 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

