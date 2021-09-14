CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $872.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

