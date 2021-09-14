Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,223,000 after buying an additional 139,852 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 702,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after buying an additional 167,507 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

