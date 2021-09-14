Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sleep Number were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

