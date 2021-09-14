Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,481 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

