Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Landec by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landec by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LNDC opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $308.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Landec Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.