Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $128,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

