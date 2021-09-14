Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Boston Partners lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after buying an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after buying an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after buying an additional 403,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.