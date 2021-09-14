8,820 Shares in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.05 million, a PE ratio of -78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.