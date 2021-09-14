Creative Planning Has $229,000 Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 465,254 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 445,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.