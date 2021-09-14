Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Leidos by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

