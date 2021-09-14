Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 289.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

EFT opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

