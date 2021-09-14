Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NYSE HR opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

