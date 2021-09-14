Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.