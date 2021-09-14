Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,921 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

NorthWestern stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.