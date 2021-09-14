Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Mark J. Rubash Sells 1,196 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $1,027.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,007.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $881.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $1,087.01.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,759,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $952.28.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.