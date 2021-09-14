Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene Sells 7,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $131.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.62. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group raised its position in Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

