Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 13,920 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,709,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $251,700.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.