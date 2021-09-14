Creative Planning Sells 12,675 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

