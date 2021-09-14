Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TELUS were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 1.8% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.