Creative Planning Takes Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

