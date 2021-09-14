Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zuora were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zuora by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,537 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $157,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,475. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

ZUO stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

