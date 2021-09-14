Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,462,847 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,462,847 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,475,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,589,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,073 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,947,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

