Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,504 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of TGH opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.