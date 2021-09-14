Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,734 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cannae worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

