Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

