Head-To-Head Review: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -8.88% -8.95% -5.96% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.18 -$77.40 million N/A N/A Sasol $14.29 billion 0.75 $639.24 million $2.80 6.08

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TransGlobe Energy and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sasol 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Sasol beats TransGlobe Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam. The Exploration and Production International segment develops and manages oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The Base Chemicals segment involves the marketing of commodity chemicals based on the group’s upstream Fischer-Tropsch, ethylene, propylene and ammonia value chains. The Performance Chemicals segment markets commodity and differentiated performance chemicals. The Energy segment sells and markets liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity. The Group Functions segment includes the head office and centralised treasury operations. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

