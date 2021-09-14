Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Critical Review

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Microvast and EnerSys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.14 $143.37 million $4.49 17.81

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Volatility and Risk

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Microvast and EnerSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.88%. EnerSys has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. Given EnerSys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09%

Summary

EnerSys beats Microvast on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

