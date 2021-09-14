Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $895,000 Stock Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 48.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

