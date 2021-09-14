First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $395,509 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

