$124.11 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce sales of $124.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $129.60 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $527.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.11 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million.
LSPD stock opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion and a PE ratio of -146.43.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
