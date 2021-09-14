$124.11 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce sales of $124.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $129.60 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $527.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.11 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

LSPD stock opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion and a PE ratio of -146.43.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

