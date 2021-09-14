Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 320.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,560,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $22,422,989.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,420,938 shares of company stock worth $73,612,371. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AI opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

