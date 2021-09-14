Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 269,716 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $12,653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 62,337 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDW stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $463.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $89.95 million for the quarter.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

