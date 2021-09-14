Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,521,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

