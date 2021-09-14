Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PolyPid were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 434,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. PolyPid Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $126.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.30.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

