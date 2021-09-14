Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 434,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,019,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 88,860 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

