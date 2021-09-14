7,507 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRSR opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

