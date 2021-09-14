Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 10,696 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 514,179 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 146.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 547,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NYSE:NTST opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.