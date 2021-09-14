Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 191,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Premier Financial stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

