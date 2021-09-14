Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NOW were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in NOW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 801,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NOW by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NOW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.