Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,190 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 851.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

MRTN stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

