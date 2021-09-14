Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Parsons were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Parsons by 53.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 633,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 219,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 147.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth $112,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

