Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $18,345,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $14,558,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $12,525,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of MX opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

