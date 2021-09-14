New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 41,661 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 301.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.67.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.