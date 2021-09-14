New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

