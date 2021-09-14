BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

