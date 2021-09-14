New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

