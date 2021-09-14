Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clarus were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clarus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Clarus by 3.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 5.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Clarus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,897 shares of company stock worth $473,034. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CLAR opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $917.67 million, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.86. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

