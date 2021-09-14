Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

